Case Keenum named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum is finally getting the credit he deserves.

Keenum, who was thrown into tough situations early in his career with the Texans and the Rams and was practically set up to fail, has now found himself in Minnesota playing very well and having the Vikings on the cusp of winning the NFC North. As a result, Keenum has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month in November.

It was a month in which Keenum completed 69 of 97 passes for 866 yards, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, for a passer rating of 114.0. It’s also a month in which Keenum was sacked only twice, as he continued to show an incredible pocket presence. And a month in which Keenum never fumbled, as he still hasn’t all season. Football Outsiders’ DVOA statistic ranks Keenum as the best quarterback in the NFL this season.

And, of course, the Vikings went 3-0 in November. They’re winning, and Keenum is leading the way.