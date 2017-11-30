Case Keenum named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum is finally getting the credit he deserves.

Keenum, who was thrown into tough situations early in his career with the Texans and the Rams and was practically set up to fail, has now found himself in Minnesota playing very well and having the Vikings on the cusp of winning the NFC North. As a result, Keenum has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month in November.

It was a month in which Keenum completed 69 of 97 passes for 866 yards, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, for a passer rating of 114.0. It’s also a month in which Keenum was sacked only twice, as he continued to show an incredible pocket presence. And a month in which Keenum never fumbled, as he still hasn’t all season. Football Outsiders’ DVOA statistic ranks Keenum as the best quarterback in the NFL this season.

And, of course, the Vikings went 3-0 in November. They’re winning, and Keenum is leading the way.

  4. He better not have 1 bad game or he is getting benched. Because Teddy Bridgewater was so impressive when he played.

  5. Ok Minnesota now do the Viking thing & bench him for a quarterback who has’t played in over a year!!Stupid organization!! Skol!!

  7. It’s like when you get married when you’re just out of college. Something doesn’t quite work out. You both change. Get older and wiser. And part ways. But then you find that right relationship. That’s Case and the Vikings. They’re dating right now. Maybe a few sleepovers. Case has taken over one dresser drawer, part of the closet. It might be time to make this permanent. No, not marriage. That’s dumb. Once was enough. But Case and the Vikings should get a place together with a long term lease. Before another team comes along and woos Case away.

  16. Congrats to CK7. He’s certainly saying and doing everything right lately. I can see why Zim is taking this week to week with who starts, but I doubt Case’s leash is as short as when Teddy first came back.

  18. Why was he set up to fail with the Texans? Great defense. They have good receivers, had a great back when he was there, didn’t they? I don’t know much about them but from the outside, they looked very much like the Vikings.

  20. snowlock2013 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:28 am
    snowlock, Maybe! but it shows what good coaches can do for a team, The Texan coaches sucked then and they suck now. Hats off to zim and his staff !!

    snowlock, Maybe! but it shows what good coaches can do for a team, The Texan coaches sucked then and they suck now. Hats off to zim and his staff !!

  21. Good for him. This just proves how bad a coach Jeff Fisher was. Last year with the Rams, Keenum didn’t look like a starting NFL QB in that awful Rams offense.

  22. Who in MN is saying bench Keenum you brilliant fans from New England. Because the media drums the story and Zimmer messes with you each week to keep the opposing teams thinking you say mn wants to bench him. I’m yet to meet a Viking fan who has said they should bench him. Reading comments on PFT does make you dumber no question at all.

    Side note: I still can’t believe he is playing this well. Nice Work Case. Kid is making some money this year and going to make it very hard to re-sign Teddy.

  23. nhpats says:

    November 30, 2017 at 10:11 am

    and yet silly Vikings fans want to bench him for Teddy 0.8-TD-per-game Bridgewater!!!

    ————-

    Actually very few Vikings fans want Teddy to play. As a person, the state love him as a person but he wasn’t lights out when he played. The team won by defense and running the ball. With Bradford (now gone) and Case the team has had a better passing game. Most MN fans are behind case.

