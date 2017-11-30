Could Dez Bryant be done in Dallas?

Getty Images

He’s been a fixture for the Cowboys since arriving via the first round of the 2010 draft, and it’s hard to imagine him not wearing No. 88 for America’s Team. However, a tough decision is coming both for the Cowboys and for receiver Dez Bryant.

As explained on Thursday’s PFT Live by Charean Williams, who covered the Cowboys for years and currently contributes to PFT, the Cowboys will have a hard time justifying a $12.5 million salary and a $16.5 million salary cap number for Bryant in 2018.

It’s just not clicking between Dez and quarterback Dak Prescott, and there’s no reason to think that they suddenly will connect in a way that justifies so much cash and cap space being devoted to Bryant for the fourth year of the five-year deal signed after the Cowboys tagged Bryant.

The real question is whether Bryant will accept a reduced offer for 2018 and beyond, or whether he’ll refuse to re-do his deal and, in turn, find himself on the open market.

Hoever it plays out, Thursday night’s game could be one of the last for Bryant to be wearing a blue star on his helmet.