Cowboys have only 103 yards, lead 17-7 at half

AP

The Cowboys have only 103 yards, including only 44 passing yards by Dak Prescott. Yet, they lead Washington 17-7 at halftime.

The difference? Washington has three turnovers, and Cowboys rookie Ryan Switzer returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown.

Switzer’s return was the Cowboys’ first for a touchdown since Dwayne Harris went 86 yards for a score against Washington in 2013.

Kirk Cousins has thrown an interception, which bounced off the hands of wide receiver Jamison Crowder, and has lost a fumble. Crowder lost a fumble on a punt.

The Cowboys, who had only 12 takeaways before Thursday, saw Jeff Heath get the interception and Kyle Wilber, Taco Charlton and DeMarcus Lawrence force fumbles, though Washington recovered one of Cousins’ two fumbles.

Cousins has completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards with a touchdown to Ryan Grant and the interception. Prescott, who injured his hand but didn’t miss any snaps, has gone 7-of-15 for 44 yards and a touchdown to Jason Witten.

But Washington might have Dallas right where it wants it: The Cowboys have a halftime lead for the second time in the past three games but were outscored 72-6 in the second half of those three games. The Falcons, Eagles and Chargers combined to score on nine of 14 second-half possessions against Dallas.