Dak Prescott returns to sideline after having hand injury checked

AP

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went to the locker room in the second quarter with a hand injury. He has returned to the sideline, though the Cowboys have not gotten the ball back on offense.

Punt returner Ryan Switzer returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown while Prescott was being evaluated.

Prescott was warming up on the sideline when Washington got the ball back.

He has completed 5 of 10 passes for 28 yards and a touchdown, his first touchdown since a Week 9 victory over the Chiefs. The Cowboys lost the three games after that, scoring only two total touchdowns.

They have a 17-0 lead on Washington at the two-minute warning of the first half.