Dallas defense hasn’t been benefiting from holding calls

As the Cowboys prepare to face Washington after three straight games of failing to score in the double digits, there’s a more curious streak that more and more fans are noticing.

Opposing offenses aren’t holding the Dallas defense. Or, more accurately, the officials aren’t catching them.

Since Week Three, which included two offensive holding penalties against the Cardinals during the Monday night game between the two teams, opposing offenses have been flagged for holding Cowboys defenders only once. It came three weeks ago, when a foul called against Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu wiped out a garbage-time touchdown.

Other than that, nothing — against the Rams in Week Four, the Packers in Week Five, the 49ers in Week Seven, Washington in Week Eight, the Chiefs in Week Nine, the Eagles in Week 11, or the Chargers in Week 12.

It’s not that the crews are averse to calling holding; plenty of holding fouls have been called against the Cowboys. But, other than the foul called on Sanu, none since the Monday night win over Arizona.

We’ll see if that changes on Thursday night, when the Cowboys host Washington on NBC.

  1. Considering what their offensive line got away with far more than any other team not named Green Bay and New England, it — like all officiating — eventually evens out.

  2. Dallas also has the NFL sack leader. It seems odd that he has not received any help from the officiating. Holding calls are drive-killers and a big part of the game. Maybe reduce it back to a five-yard penalty so they will call it.

  4. It is common knowledge that holding calls can be enforced on most offensive possessions–most of those are ignored due to position on the field and severity, but not all are forgiven. It is really curious that although the Cowboys have been flagged themselves for offensive holding (oftentimes resulting in big plays, including a few tds being called back), in the last 8 games–the Cowboys have not benefitted from any calls the other way. This is especially curious when you watch the 22 tape and see some of the more egregious calls that have been missed or just outright ignored.

  5. It could just be that overall their Dline is pretty bad and teams don’t need to hold them. When the running lanes are as big as they were in the philly and falcons games, why hold ?

  6. sparkyx5 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 1:44 pm
    I wasn't aware that sack co-leaders Everson Griffen and Chandler Jones were traded to the cowboys.

Demarcus Lawrence, tied for 3rd in the league, is a good player on a bad defense.

    ———————

    I wasn’t aware that sack co-leaders Everson Griffen and Chandler Jones were traded to the cowboys.

    Demarcus Lawrence, tied for 3rd in the league, is a good player on a bad defense.

  7. If you watched that offensive line (ie Tyron Smith) more closely last year. You’ll realize Dallas is in NO POSITION to complain about not getting holding calls.

  9. I’m just playing around here, but if someone told me that there was an owner that got busted trying to bribe the refs, Jerry Jones would be my first guess. I’d like to think the refs would say no, but I wouldn’t put it past Jerry to try.

  10. charliecharger says:
    November 30, 2017 at 1:53 pm
    The way Dallas games are officiated at home, you wouldn't be the first to suggest such.
    —-

    The way Dallas games are officiated at home, you wouldn’t be the first to suggest such.

  11. AFAIK there is ONE player on the Dallas D-Line that needs to be held from time to time.

    Perhaps they just suck at pass rush?

  12. punkrock21 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 1:52 pm
    I swear. All of their "all pros" to be honest. Smith, Frederick and Martin.

They just put all the calls on Doug Free to make it appear to be balanced.
    ———

    I swear. All of their “all pros” to be honest. Smith, Frederick and Martin.

    They just put all the calls on Doug Free to make it appear to be balanced.

  13. the game is rigged.

    Dallas has been on the wrong end for a long, long time.

    it used to be just rule changes. The Erik Williams Rule. The Emmitt Smith rule. the Michael Irvin rule. The Roy Williams rule. the list goes on and on.

    then the league colluded to implement a salry cap and punished Dallas in an uncapped year.

    then the blatant overturn of a Dez catch.

    now suspension of a player with zero evidence, and a complete disregard of penalties against the team.

    I’ve seen enough – not going to watch anymore.

  14. sparkyx5 says:
    Maybe reduce it back to a five-yard penalty so they will call it.
    ===

    That’s great, if you want the NFL to be even more of a flag-fest than it already is.
    Technically, there is probably some form of offensive holding on nearly every NFL play. Holding increased after a rules change allowed players to use their open hands on a defender’s chest, whereas before that blockers couldn’t use their hands at all.
    Prior to 1974, the penalty for offensive holding was 15 yards, then it was reduced to 10. Make it 5 yards and offensive linemen will have even more motivation to hold as they weigh the risk of a mere 5-yard penalty against the benefits of keeping their QB upright and protecting their own metrics/stats come contract time.
    Better coaching and better officiating are the answer, not more rules changes.

  16. How do you think NFL insiders get their info ? Quid pro quo and this article is a perfect example of it . I’m sure we will soon see some Cowboy info on here before anyone else has it lol .

  19. Yeah, those blowout losses would have turned into big wins with a few holding calls….Sheesh, they are just not very good.

  20. There is definitely an agenda by the NFL this year to keep the Cowboys from winning, started with Jerry calling out the Zeke case, and then continued with Goodell’s contract issues, go back a few years and look at the overturned Dez catch, the outrageous penalty on Brice Butler in last year’s playoff game and the salary cap penalties put on the Cowboys and Redskins a few years back, definition collusion on Goodell’s and John Mara’s part

  22. I find it hilarious that no one finds this a wee bit suspicious. One holding call in 8.5 games and it came from a wide receiver at that. Everyone knows that there is holding on every play and there have been countless examples where the refs have completely swallowed their whistles over the last 8 games.

  24. Goodell is on the phone right now with Riveron. “Oh crap Alberto, the media is starting to pick up to scheme. Tell your boys to call one or two tonight to get everyone off the scent.
    Next week, we’re back to the usual.”

  26. The real question is will Dak throw his first touchdown pass in 4 games? They are setting new records in futility every game now.

  27. Well thanks for bringing it to the worlds attention so they will make up for it on another team Goodell hates, the Redskins.

  29. daysend564 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 2:10 pm
    Jerry threatened Goodell. Goodell replied by telling the refs to make sure the Cowboys don’t win games this year.

    —————————————-

    Plain and Simple. Time to take that medicine.

  32. If you want to see holding, just watch whoever is lined up across from Ryan Kerrigan tonight. Holding on just about every play.

  35. I’ve never believed a game was thrown or the outcome dictated by the league office. That said, this streak of eight games without a holding call, including some blatant stuff happening in direct view of the refs, cannot possibly happen by accident. I don’t know what the explanation is, but there’s definitely a problem.

