Darrelle Revis says he has nothing to prove to Jets

AP

Cornerback Darrelle Revis is expected to be in the lineup for the Chiefs this Sunday for the first time since signing with the team earlier this month and his return to NFL action will come in a familiar setting.

The Chiefs are going to be at MetLife Stadium to face the Jets, who drafted Revis in the first round of the 2007 draft and played with them until being traded to the Buccaneers in 2012. Revis returned to the Jets as a free agent in 2015 and was released early this year after a poor 2016 season.

Revis said Thursday that he doesn’t feel he has anything to prove to the Jets and is getting no “extra motivation” by facing them in his first game back in the league.

“We have a long history … I had an awesome time there,” Revis said, via ESPN.com. “We had our runs, our AFC championships back to back that we missed out on. Great guys, great teammates that I’ve been around there. Most of my legacy was with the Jets so I don’t think it’s anything [personal]. I’m just on another team. This is my fourth ball club throughout my career and now I’m focused on our team goals and what we’re trying to do as a team and accomplish. For me personally, I don’t think there’s any ill will or anything to take a stab at or get back at the Jets for any reason.”

Revis may not have anything to prove to the Jets in particular, but his play in 2016 and long absence from the field have left plenty of doubts about his ability to play at a level approaching the one he was at in his best days.