Eagles can tie NFL record with fifth straight 20-point win

Getty Images

The Eagles aren’t just winning, they’re blowing their opponents out. And they can tie an NFL record if they do it again on Sunday night.

If the Eagles beat the Seahawks by 20 points or more, it will be their fifth consecutive 20-point victory. That would tie an NFL record.

The last team to win five consecutive games by 20 points or more was the 1999 “Greatest Show on Turf” St. Louis Rams. The Eagles have beaten the Bears 31-3, the Cowboys 37-9, the Broncos 51-23 and the 49ers 33-10 over their last four games.

In addition to the 1999 Rams, four other teams in NFL or AFL history have won five straight games by 20 or more points: The 1961 Packers, the 1961 Houston Oilers, the 1953 Eagles and the 1949 Eagles.