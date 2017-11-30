Greg Olsen missing practice for second straight day

Getty Images

The Panthers have been trying to define their offense all season, and it seems to change weekly.

Now, they might have to go into Sunday’s pivotal NFC South game against the Saints without tight end Greg Olsen.

Via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, the veteran tight end was held out of his second straight practice after aggravating his broken foot last week.

Of course, Olsen may not need to practice to play Sunday, since he has a pretty good grasp of what they’re trying to do.

But the Panthers have to be concerned, that the soreness which cropped up in his first game back after returning from IR would limit him immediately.