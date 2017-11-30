Greg Zuerlein named NFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

The Rams have been one of the league’s surprises this year. But kicker Greg Zuerlein winning awards should not be.

Zuerlein was named NFC special teams player of the month again, the first time in league history a player has won the award in back-to-back months.

He leads the league in scoring this year, and put up 45 of those in November, hitting 11-of-12 field goals and all 12 of his extra point attempts.

He missed a 63-yarder last week against the Saints, so we should probably cut him some slack for the miss.

He’s 32-of-34 this season on field goals.

He’s scored 129 points through 11 games, putting him on pace to break LaDainian Tomlinson’s single-season scoring record (186 in 2006). And with the Rams showing few signs of slowing down, he has a chance.