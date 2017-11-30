Jabrill Peppers says he’ll appeal fine for hit on Josh Malone

Getty Images

Browns safety Jabrill Peppers was penalized for an illegal hit on a defenseless receiver for a hit on Bengals wide receiver last Sunday and he heard from the league about it this week.

Peppers hit Malone while Malone was trying to catch a pass from Andy Dalton along the sideline in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati’s 30-16 win. Malone was trying to make the catch one-handed because Browns corner Jamar Taylor had a hold of his other arm, but there was no flag for holding or pass interference on the play.

Peppers said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that he was fined $24,000 — the NFL fine schedule calls for a $24,308 fine for a first hit of that nature — by the league this week. Peppers said that he plans to appeal the fine.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said that he thought Peppers should not have been penalized for the hit because he “thought the shoulder hit the guy in the chest” and that Malone’s head then came down on Peppers.