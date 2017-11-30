Jameis Winston has “no fear” of a possible suspension

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston fielded questions about his return to the lineup from a right shoulder injury at a Thursday press conference along with queries about the NFL’s investigation into an allegation that Winston groped an Uber driver in Arizona in 2016.

Winston referred to his statement after the allegations surfaced, which called the allegations false and said that he regrets “if my demeanor or presence made her uncomfortable in any way.” On Wednesday, Winston was asked if he was worried about the NFL suspending him as a result of their investigation.

“I have no fear at all, but, like I said, I have to respect that process,” Winston said.

Winston said he was confident that he’d be vindicated and referred to being “vindicated several times” on an accusation of rape that was made against him while at Florida State. Winston was never charged by police in Tallahassee and settled with his accuser after a civil suit was filed.