Jameis Winston should fear a suspension

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston says he has no fear of a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy. He should.

And that’s not because of any specific information we have developed regarding the allegation of groping made against him by an Uber driver. It’s because the league has shown that, under the NFL’s new approach to players who haven’t been arrested or charged, the NFL can do whatever it wants.

The Ezekiel Elliott case and now-abandoned litigation underscore the basic reality that, in matters of discipline arising from off-field misconduct, the NFL has more power than ever before. If the league believes the accuser (even if the league doesn’t fully believe the accuser), punishment can be imposed.

So, yes, even if Winston is convinced he’s innocent, he should be concerned. Whether he’s actually innocent ultimately doesn’t matter, especially since the NFL’s procedures make it difficult if not impossible for the player who faces accusations to properly defend himself.

For mor, here’s Thursday’s PFT PM podcast, which addresses this topic and several others, along with answering some of your questions.