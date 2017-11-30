Josh Gordon: I expect to do something positive

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s long-awaited return to regular season action is set for Sunday and we already know that Browns coach Hue Jackson has “big plans” for the wideout despite his nearly three-year absence from the lineup.

On Thursday, Gordon shared some of his own expectations for his first game. Gordon acknowledged that there are plenty of unknowns about what Sunday will bring, but that he’s optimistic about what will happen.

“There’s a question mark on it, but I know I expect to do something positive,” Gordon said, via Pat McManamon of ESPN.com.

Jackson also shared some of his plans for Gordon, specifically that Gordon will be in the starting lineup against the Chargers. Jackson said at his press conference that he was “surprised” to be asked if that would be the case and added that there won’t be a pre-set snap count for Gordon come Sunday.