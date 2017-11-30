JuJu Smith-Schuster expected back for Steelers this week

Getty Images

The Steelers won in Green Bay last Sunday without the help of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, but it looks like they’ll have him back for this week’s matchup with the Bengals.

Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Wednesday and was a full participant again on Thursday, which puts him on track to play on Monday night. The rookie has seen his role grow over the course of the season and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger explained why that’s happened.

“Oh, yeah, because when you trust someone to do what they’re supposed to do, you can anticipate throws,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You trust that they’re going to be where they’re supposed to be. And trust is a huge thing when it comes to a quarterback and wide receiver. I have to trust he’s going to be where he’s supposed to be, not second guessing, not not knowing what he’s doing. And to me that’s one of the biggest reasons he’s having success, is that he’s where he’s supposed to be and I trust him.”

Safety Mike Mitchell and linebacker Ryan Shazier didn’t practice for Pittsburgh, who will release injury designations for their players on Saturday.