Julio Jones tries not to focus on Xavier Rhodes matchup

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes has had some success against Falcons receiver Julio Jones. Jones says he won’t be concerned about that when they line up to face each other on Sunday.

“[Xavier Rhodes] is a very confident guy,” Jones said Thursday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We go out and hopefully we’ll get man-to-man. We’ll see. I don’t know how they are going to play me. They have a little tendency a little bit to cheat the safety to the star. But we’ll see Sunday.”

We’ve seen Rhodes handle Jones, relative to the ability of other defensive backs to slow Jones down, in the past.

“He’s a long guy,” Jones said of Rhodes. “He just tries to get his hands on you and jostle you around a little bit. That’s it. I’ve got to go play my game. I’m not really going to worry about Rhodes or think about Rhodes in this game.’

On Wednesday’s PFT Live, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan address a variety of topics, including the past success Rhodes has had against Jones. Why do I mention that? Well, we’d like you to spend a few minutes of your afternoon listening to what Jones had to say.