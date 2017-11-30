Justin Tucker named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Ravens haven’t exactly been lighting it up offensively this year. The good news is their specialists are good at scoring points and converting key passes.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was named AFC special teams player of the month, hitting all eight of his field goal attempts including a 53-yarder Monday night.

It’s his fourth player of the month award, and three of them have come in November, proving he doesn’t have to have perfect conditions to succeed.

Coupled with the aerial stylings of punter Sam Koch (who completed another fake punt pass last week to win the weekly honor), the Ravens special teams are helping keep them afloat.