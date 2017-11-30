K.J. Wright understands doubts, but “don’t sleep on” Seahawks

Getty Images

Bookmakers have installed the Seahawks as six-point underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, which makes sense when you take a look at the standings but represents a stark departure from recent years.

The Seahawks haven’t been underdogs by that much at home since a 2011 game against the Ravens saw Baltimore come into Seattle as seven-point favorites. Linebacker K.J. Wright understands that the mixture of the Seahawks’ record and players missing because of injuries has created doubts about the team — “it’s human nature” — but cautioned against writing them off.

“Don’t sleep on us, man,” Wright said, via ESPN.com. “This team is really good. We’re still talented. We can be the best of the best. We are the best of the best, so just because we have injuries don’t mean that things will change. We’re going to be good out there.”

The Seahawks won that 2011 game against the Ravens and a similar outcome against the 10-1 Eagles this weekend would certainly strike a blow to the notion that the Seahawks are going to fade away in the final weeks of the 2017 season.