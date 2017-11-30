Marshon Lattimore out of practice Thursday

Getty Images

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore‘s took a step backward on his path back to the lineup on Thursday.

Lattimore was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday after missing last Sunday’s game against the Rams with an ankle injury, but he didn’t take part in Thursday’s practice. Friday will bring an injury designation for their matchup with the Panthers, although not being able to practice on consecutive days might be a sign that he’ll be out again.

The Saints also played without cornerback Ken Crawley last Sunday, but he’s been able to practice both days this week.

“Looks like I’m going to go this week,” Crawley said, via Joel Erickson of the New Orleans Advocate.

Safety Marcus Williams, tight end Coby Fleener and left tackle Terron Armstead were out of practice after getting injured against the Rams. Fleener is in the concussion protocol and is not expected to play this weekend.