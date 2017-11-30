Officially, Adrian Peterson didn’t practice Thursday

AP

Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said earlier Thursday that running back Adrian Peterson was “fine” and was “out there today” for practice, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. But officially, Peterson did not practice.

The Cardinals list Peterson as DNP.

Thus, Peterson’s neck injury becomes a little more of a concern since it has kept him out of practice all week.

Peterson had 20 carries for 79 yards in last week’s upset of Jacksonville, and in the six games since arriving in a trade with New Orleans, he has 129 carries for 448 yards and two touchdowns.

Kerwynn Williams, who has a rib injury, was limited in Thursday’s practice. The Cardinals’ other running backs are D.J. Foster, Elijhaa Penny and Bronson Hill.

Wide receiver John Brown (toe) and linebacker Deone Bucannon (ankle) joined Peterson in missing practice.