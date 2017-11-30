Packers file paperwork seeking to recover bonus money from Martellus Bennett

Getty Images

The Packers have filed paperwork seeking to recover bonus money from Martellus Bennett, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported. Green Bay released the tight end with the designation that he failed to disclose a medical condition.

The Patriots claimed him off waivers, and he played two games before going on injured reserve with shoulder and hamstring injuries.

Bennett played in seven games for the Packers after receiving a $6.3 million signing bonus on a three-year deal. Per Demovsky, the Packers will try to collect the $4.2 million that’s prorated over the final two years of the deal.

An arbitrator is expected to hear the case, and the decision will have 2018 salary-cap ramifications.

The Packers stand a strong chance of winning if they can prove Bennett had a torn rotator cuff he failed to mention before he signed.

Bennett threatened retirement during the Packers’ bye week, but he returned and participated in one practice. He never practiced for the Packers again, going on the injury report with a shoulder injury.

Green Bay made him inactive for one game before cutting him.