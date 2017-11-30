Pereira, Blandino say Riveron has now robbed Seferian-Jenkins of two touchdowns

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 30, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
Getty Images

For the second time this year, NFL V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron is being criticized by his predecessors for overturning an Austin Seferian-Jenkins touchdown.

Seferian-Jenkins, the Jets tight end who controversially had a touchdown turned into a turnover on a replay review earlier this year against the Patriots, had another touchdown overturned on replay on Sunday against the Panthers. Former officiating department heads Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino both said after the Patriots game that they thought Riveron erred, and now they’re saying that Riveron erred again in overturning the touchdown against the Panthers.

In a video published by FOX, Blandino said that although the ball did move while it was in Seferian-Jenkins’ hands, his hands stayed on the ball as he completed the process of the catch and therefore the call on the field should have stood.

“His hands are on the football the entire time,” Blandino said. “You’ve got to go back to the ruling on the field, and if it’s not clear and obvious, you’ve got to stay with the ruling on the field.”

Pereira told Blandino he saw it the same way: The replay wasn’t sufficient to overturn the ruling on the field.

“I agree with you,” Pereira told Blandino. “The danger of replay is overturning something that shouldn’t be overturned.”

The NFL’s replay rules haven’t changed since Riveron was promoted to the top job this offseason: Calls are only supposed to be changed on replay if there’s clear and obvious video evidence that the call on the field was wrong. The problem is that Riveron has a different definition of “clear and obvious” than Pereira and Blandino do. Seferian-Jenkins is finding that out the hard way.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Pereira, Blandino say Riveron has now robbed Seferian-Jenkins of two touchdowns

  1. Richest sport league in the world can’t hire a competent official to oversee competent officials.

    But, yeah, sure, let’s extend the contract of the Commissioner at $50MIL/year.

  5. Zebras aren’t word the uni they put on their backs. It’s no wonder the nfl has a black mark on their reputation.

  7. They take too much time to look at it. by the time they actually decide .. nobody really knows if its the right or wrong call.

    The call should come quickly and swiftly.

  11. Ratings have been down ever since Peyton Manning retired. Referees ruin too many outcomes. People are tired of the Patriots cheating. Too many TV ads. Thursday night football is a joke. Monday night football is an even bigger joke. Too many close ups of Mike Tomlin’s eyes. Football isn’t exciting anymore. These are all facts. Blake Bortles plays scared.

  12. “Blandino said that although the ball did move while it was in Seferian-Jenkins’ hands”.

    This is the exact definition of NOT IN CONTROL. If ASJ had 100% control, the ball would be locked up and not bobbing around in his hands as he slid out of bounds.

  13. We see rockets landing on the moon, but we can’t seem to get a call right. Believe me, they could if they wanted to. It’s not because of incompetence, or a bad commissioner. I’m not sure I even want the real reason. It’s kind of like sausage. It tastes good, but it might not taste as good if I visited a sausage factory and saw how it was made. NFL games could be refereed from monitors, and the correct calls could be relayed down to the field in real time. It wouldn’t take one extra second to get the calls right. The rules can be simplified too. Remember how much we hated the replacement refs, and couldn’t wait to get these guys back on the field? LOL. Those guys are just doing their job. The one thing I know is there is a lot of money being bet on games. If I knew what was really going on, it might ruin a good fantasy. I just accept it as part of the entertainment. I certainly don’t bet on games. Then I might get mad.

  14. Unreal. Neither were touchdowns. You can’t be moving the ball or not having total control when you hit the ground and show final control while laying out of bounds. Learn the rules.

    How much is Woody Johnson paying his NY friends Blandino and Perreira to do damage control and pretend their team is better than it really is?

  16. I actually think the biggest difference is in what Riveron considers “control” of the ball. I think he has a higher standard of control than Blandino and Pereira.

  17. floriosbaldspot says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:12 pm
    Ratings have been down ever since Peyton Manning retired. Referees ruin too many outcomes. People are tired of the Patriots cheating. Too many TV ads. Thursday night football is a joke. Monday night football is an even bigger joke. Too many close ups of Mike Tomlin’s eyes. Football isn’t exciting anymore. These are all facts. Blake Bortles plays scared.

    1 1 Rate This

    ——————

    Hilarious. So, Goodell covering up Manning’s PED use (and god knows whoever else – Von Miller doesn’t look as good lately, huh?), is somehow less offensive than framing the Pats or Zeke Elliott?

  18. Patriots always benefit from questionable calls.
    Their whole dynasty is built on it and cheating.
    =====

    Oh, c’mon!

    We’re making fun of bad officiating.

    Leave facts out of this, will you??!!

  22. Perhaps a small percentage of Roger’s compensation package ought to be earmarked for better training of officials. Nah, the NFL will still cry poor when it comes to paying cheerleaders more than $75/ game, goal line cameras, or their own friggin lavish workplaces.

  23. Thus began the great Periera/Blandino vs. Riveron feud, which lasted for generations and filled graveyards on both sides of the border. An alleged robbery of Sefarian-Jenkins on the part of Senor Riveron. The old men tell stories of it by the steps of the hacienda, and sad songs have been written.

  25. The NFL Officiating is one of the main reasons viewing numbers are down. You can see the refs completely controlling these games. People don’t believe what they are watching any more.

  26. and the NFL is puzzled as to why they are losing money. I am not a Lions fan, dont typically watch their games, yet it seems I can recall going back to 2012, them actually losing games based upon terrible and seemingly obvious calls. It happens 1-2 times a year.

  27. 2 totally different plays. The Pats play was not a catch, it was a fumble completely out of both hands (no control there) out of the end zone where Austin did not re gain control until after touching out of bounds. Touchback was correct call all day long.

    This Panther play looked like control, 2 feet (body in) ball moves as it’s allowed to but always in his control. Should have been TD.

    Go back to letting the Ref on the field make his own calls after review. Command center is terrible. Opens door for NFL office making the calls not the refs.

  28. Correction: Glad you’re not a Cowboys fan. We haven’t had an opposing O-lineman called for holding against us in 6 games. And we have 2 of the best pass rushers in the game and not ONE holding call in 6 games??? I’ve seen multiple in just 1 game. Kick a dog while he’s down I guess…for now

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!