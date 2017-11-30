Report: Coby Fleener out this week

Getty Images

Diagnosing Saints tight end Coby Fleener with a concussion may not have happened in the timeliest of fashions, but Fleener was diagnosed with one and it will reportedly keep him from playing in at least this weekend’s game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fleener will not play against the Panthers this weekend. Rapoport adds that there’s a feeling that the concussion “could linger” and that Fleener is being viewed as week-to-week as a result.

Fleener returned to last Sunday’s loss to the Rams and dropped a pass after taking a big shot to the head from defensive back Blake Countess before ultimately being evaluated for a concussion. Saints coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday that the team handled the process correctly.

Fleener had 22 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns on the year. Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster in New Orleans.