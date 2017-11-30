Report: Trent Williams will play tonight

Getty Images

Washington left tackle Trent Williams will play tonight against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Williams is playing on a bad right knee that will need surgery after the season, and coach Jay Gruden has called it an injury that most players couldn’t play through.

Williams missed the Thanksgiving Day victory over the Giants after playing all 69 snaps four days earlier against the Saints.

He has gutted it out for eight games this season, allowing only one sack, via STATS, Inc., with two holding penalties.