Tom Brady: Eli benching is “pretty unfortunate”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 30, 2017, 5:39 PM EST
Beyond winning a pair of Super Bowls for the Giants, quarterback Eli Manning may end up being better known throughout NFL history as the guy who kept Tom Brady and Bill Belichick from getting two more of their own. On Thursday, Brady provided his first reaction to the news that the Giants have shown their appreciation for Eli’s efforts by unceremoniously benching him.

“I have nothing but the most respect for him and everything he’s achieved and accomplished in his career,” Brady tells Jim Gray of Westwood One. “Obviously, being on the other side of two of those Super Bowl losses to an Eli Manning-led team, I just have so much respect for his dependability, for his consistency, for his toughness. You know, that’s really everything you want in an NFL player and I think Eli has always provided that for the team. So I think it’s a pretty unfortunate situation.”

The development has reinforced Brady’s long-held belief that professional sports teams will inevitably move on from anyone, and from everyone.

“I think there’s always these types of situations,” Brady said. “I think as a fan growing up, I mean to see Joe Montana playing in another uniform and again to see Jerry Rice or Ronnie Lott, you know, guys that I really looked up to and admired, there’s not many happy endings in sports, and you know that’s just the way it is. You always wish for everything to go, you know, like a fairy tale but it doesn’t. Michael Jordan played for the Washington Wizards. I mean who would have ever believed that? And that’s just pro sports.”

Yes, it is. And as much as Brady wants his own fairy tale finish, there’s no guarantee he’ll get one. Given that most of the last 17 years has been a fairy tale for Brady, he probably won’t complain if he ends up getting a clunky, awkward sendoff as well.

Chances are the Patriots will continue to show much more respect for what Brady has done for the team, however, than the Giants have shown for what Eli had done. Then again, any respect shown to Brady would be more than what the Giants have shown to Eli.

16 responses to “Tom Brady: Eli benching is “pretty unfortunate”

  4. Brady will most likely have the chance to end his career as he wishes since the Pats do not have a replacement on the roster. By the time the Pats develop a replacement Brady will probably be ready to move on or may be amenable to being a backup at age 43 or so.

  5. As much as it’s fun to hate the Giants as a Patriots fan and to make fun of Eli, that is just what fans are supposed to do. I still respect Eli and I think how he has been treated is a complete joke. It’s the kind of mistake that could doom the Giants for a decade. Eli will land on his feet next year and probably have a great year. He’ll get the last laugh.

  6. Brady “gets it”. That’s why he still approaches the game like a guy stil fighting to make the roster. The fact is that Eli’s production has significantly decined the last few years, while Brady’s has not maintained his production, he’s improved on it.

    When Brady’s production starts to decline and the Pats have someone who they think can do better, he too will be gone. And he will understand why, and leave with the same grace and integrity he had when he was with the team.

    And if he goes to play with some other team, then I will root for his success there as well……EXCEPT when he plays against the Pats.

  7. There’s also the length of success – Brady has won 15 div titles (every year as starter) and if he makes it to the SB it will be his 8th in 16 completed seasons – an amazing 50%. His whole career has been at the top. When you look at other greats they had much shorter spans (or spaced out ones) at that sort of peak, or in Eli’s case no span but two of his 9-7 seasons ended in a crazy streak.

    If Brady started to decline next year, he’d see out his 2019 contract and then probably another year or two while the team became more defense-built again both for him and whoever he and Hoyer (contracted 3yrs) help bring on as the next franchise QB. Trading JimmyG pretty much all but confirmed Brady is retiring a Patriot.

  8. Anything less than a statue in that plaza area between the Gillette Stadium entrance, the Patriots HOF building, and stairs to CBS Scene will be disrespect.

    Brady successfully won his challenge against highly drafted Jimmy G and the Patriots have nobody to replace Brady for at least the next two years. At least, he’s not year to year. He is probably good through the year of his 43rd birthday. That’s as much as any 40-year old QB could ask for.

  10. Brady enjoys the privilege of playing in a system so great, a high school QB can start in it and have success. No other QB has that luxury. So it’s understandable why he sees Eli’s benching as unfortunate.

  13. Eli is a good qb and by all accounts, a great guy. The Giants have handled this poorly. I agree with the above poster that Eli will get the last laugh.

  16. One knock that I have against Eli and I think it’s very fair ,,,,when you are getting paid like Eli is getting paid and cannot extend plays you should not be getting paid like Eli

