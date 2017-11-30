Trent Williams, Tyron Smith, Anthony Hitchens will play tonight

Getty Images

Both teams will have their left tackle Thursday night, with Washington’s Trent Williams and Dallas’ Tyron Smith playing through injuries.

Williams missed last week’s game with a knee injury that needs surgery after the season; Smith’s groin injury kept him out of two of the past three games. He did play Thanksgiving Day.

The Cowboys won’t have two of their top linebackers, having already ruled out Sean Lee and Justin Durant. Lee will miss a third consecutive game with a hamstring injury. Durant played only 24 of 68 snaps on Thanksgiving Day before being diagnosed with a concussion.

Anthony Hitchens will play, replacing Lee at weakside linebacker, despite being questionable with a groin injury. Jaylon Smith will start at middle linebacker with Durant out.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are cornerback Bene Benwikere, running back Trey Williams, defensive end Datone Jones, defensive tackle Daniel Ross and tight end Blake Jarwin.

Washington’s inactives are safety Montae Nicholson, linebacker Pete Robertson, defensive lineman Caraun Reid, center Chase Roullier, wide receiver Brian Quick, tight end Jordan Reed and defensive lineman Terrell McClain.

They already had ruled out Reed.