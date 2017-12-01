Adrian Peterson misses practice all week, game-day decision

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson‘s chances of playing Sunday don’t appear quite as good as Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin made them out to be Thursday. Goodwin said Peterson was “fine.”

But the star running back didn’t practice all week, missing Friday, too, with a neck injury.

The Cardinals list him as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Coach Bruce Arians called Peterson a “game-day decision,” via Darren Urban of the team website.

Peterson had 20 carries for 79 yards in last week’s upset of Jacksonville, and in the six games since arriving in a trade with New Orleans, he has 129 carries for 448 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals ruled out wide receiver John Brown (toe), linebacker Deone Bucannon (ankle), defensive tackle Corey Peters (ankle) and safety Rudy Ford (knee).