Alfred Morris: Dak Prescott is our leader, the criticism doesn’t faze him

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled through the worst three-game stretch of his young career prior to last night’s game, but he never lost confidence and his team never lost faith in him.

That’s the word from Cowboys running back Alfred Morris, who said on PFT Live this morning that Prescott has a natural ability to brush off criticism and keep focused on leading the team.

“People were giving him crap about these last few games, throwing more picks than he did the whole season last year,” Morris said. “But it doesn’t faze him. He shows up to work every day like a pro. He carries himself like he’s been in the NFL for 10 years. People are drawn to that, like, ‘Man, this is a guy I should follow.'”

Prescott was better last night, with two touchdown passes and no turnovers, although he still didn’t have a huge game, with only 102 yards passing. It was Morris, who had 27 carries for 127 yards, who really led the way, but Morris says no one on the Cowboys was pointing fingers during their recent losing streak, so it doesn’t matter who gets the credit after a 38-14 win.

“We weren’t playing the blame game, it was just, ‘We’ve got to get this done,'” Morris said.

The Cowboys got it done in a big way last night.