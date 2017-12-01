All eyes on Dak’s hand

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said his hand is fine. It didn’t look fine. And now the question in the coming days will be whether it truly is fine.

After an option pitch in the second quarter, Prescott took a facemask to the right hand from Washington linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons. The quarterback exited briefly for the locker room, returned with a cartoonishly swollen fist, and ultimately didn’t miss a snap.

Prescott played well despite the injury. But the reduction of adrenaline and the passage of time can make things worse, and the question becomes whether the swelling will subside quickly — and whether there’s any actual damage inside the hand.

“It’s good,” Prescott said on Thursday night. “I’m fine.”

But what else is he going to say? “Oooh my arm, it’s broken“?

While the image of the oversized appendage doesn’t mean Prescott will miss practice reps or game action, Prescott’s predictably rosy assessment doesn’t mean anything, either.

And so there’s at least a chance that, in nine days, we could see Cooper Rush (or is it Rush Cooper?) taking on Davis Webb (or is it Webb Davis?) when the Cowboys visit the Giants.