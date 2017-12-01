Antonio Brown sits on Friday with toe injury

AP

The Steelers made an addition to the injury report on Friday and it was a pretty big one

Wide receiver Antonio Brown did not participate in practice and was listed on the injury report with a toe injury. Brown was not on the injury report at all on Thursday.

The Steelers don’t play the Bengals until Monday night, so they’ll have another practice on Saturday before issuing injury designations for the game. Brown has missed one regular season game and one postseason game since the start of the 2013 season.

If the Steelers do have to go without Brown, they should have JuJu Smith-Schuster back at wideout after he missed last Sunday because of a hamstring injury. Smith-Schuster’s rookie season has unfolded well, but the hope in Pittsburgh will certainly be that Brown is able to build on his league lead in receptions and receiving yards.