Blake Countess fined $24,308 for hit on Coby Fleener

The Saints will be playing without tight end Coby Fleener against the Panthers on Sunday because Fleener is in the concussion protocol.

Fleener briefly remained in the game after a shot to the head from Rams defensive back Blake Countess, but was pulled a short time later with a head injury. Countess should be in the Rams lineup against the Eagles this weekend, albeit with a lighter wallet waiting for him in the locker room.

PFT has confirmed that Countess, who was penalized, was fined $24,308 for the hit on Fleener. That is the minimum fine for a first illegal hit on a defenseless receiver offense.

None of the other players to be flagged for personal fouls in Sunday’s game were fined. Saints safety Kenny Vacarro and Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein were called for facemask fouls while Saints running back Mark Ingram was penalized for a chop-block.