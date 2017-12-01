Broncos promote Marcus Rios

Getty Images

The Broncos promoted cornerback Marcus Rios to the active roster Friday. Rios has held a spot on the team’s practice squad all season.

Rios fills the roster spot vacated by cornerback Aqib Talib, who will serve a one-game suspension on Sunday for his role in last week’s fight with Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

The rookie from UCLA signed with the Broncos as a college free agent on May 11. He made seven tackles and two special teams stops in four preseason games.

At UCLA, Rios played in 49 games with 84 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, 13 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.