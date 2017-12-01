Bryce Treggs fined $12,154 for taunting

Getty Images

The Browns put together drives into scoring position on their first two possessions of last Sunday’s game against the Browns, but only wound up with three points to show for it.

Part of the reason for that was Zane Gonzalez missing one of his two field goal attempts and another was a penalty on each drive that pushed the Browns further away from the end zone. The second of those penalties also earned some extra discipline from the league.

PFT has confirmed that wide receiver Bryce Treggs has been fined $12,154 for taunting at the end of a one-yard loss by running back Isaiah Crowell. That pushed the Browns back to the 36-yard-line and led to Gonzalez missing from 43 yards out. The Bengals followed with a field goal that put them up 10-3 on the way to a 30-16 win.

Treggs wasn’t the only Browns player fined this week. Safety Jabrill Peppers was hit with a $24,308 penalty for a hit on Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone and said Thursday that he will be appealing it.