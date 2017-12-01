Chargers expect Josh Gordon to be in good form

AP

The Chargers are preparing to face the Browns this week and there’s a twist to their usual preparations.

It’s not guarding against a letdown while facing an 0-11 team, although that’s something head coach Anthony Lynn has surely been presenting them to his team in a more attractive light in order to keep the urgency at the proper level. The twist comes from wide receiver Josh Gordon, who will be playing for the first time in nearly three years.

Film of Bigfoot is easier to come by than recent film of Gordon on the field, but Lynn expects the older film of Gordon’s best days to hold up. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is approaching things the same way.

“It’s tough,” Bradley said, via the team’s website. “You go back and watch tape. And you don’t know from that year to where he is now. We’re assuming he’s going to come in ready to play. We know the type of player he is and the style of player he is and what he’s effective at. It’s hard to go back and show a lot of tape on it. We just have to prepare for everyone like we normally do.”

Their efforts will be more complicated should cornerback Casey Hayward miss the game. Hayward, who was named the AFC defensive player of the month for November, left the team to be with family after his brother’s death and Lynn said this week that he doesn’t know if Hayward will return in time to face the Browns.