Corey Peters signs three-year extension with Cardinals

The Cardinals want to hold onto one of their defensive linemen for a few more years.

The team announced on Friday that Corey Peters has signed a three-year extension with the team. No financial terms were announced. The three-year addition comes as Peters’ initial three-year deal with the team comes to an end.

Peters signed as a free agent in 2015 after starting his career with the Falcons, but missed the entire year with a torn Achilles. He returned to start 14 games last year and started the first nine games this year before an ankle injury sent him to the bench in the last two weeks.

Peters has 38 tackles, a safety and a sack in those appearances and he should have ample opportunities to add to those numbers in the years to come.