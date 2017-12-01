Dak on Dez: “We’re getting there”

Getty Images

On Thursday night, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott trusted Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant to catch a 50-50 ball. And Dez did. The next challenge will be doing it more often.

So will that happen? Maybe.

“It’s kind of obvious that we weren’t connecting, so we just continue to work on it, day in and day out,” Prescott said after the 38-14 win, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s not perfect. It’s not where we want to be, but we’re getting there.”

Last year, Prescott didn’t seem to even be trying to get the ball down the field. This year, with defenses trying to take away the short throws that Prescott made last year, the opportunities are there. Thursday night’s game is a sign of what could come.

And Dez knows it. While it was suggested during the broadcast that Bryant was angry at everyone and no one after the scoring play, he clearly was saying, “Get me the ball.” Which narrows down the universe of potential recipients of his anger, considerably.

Through 12 games, Bryant has 58 catches for 639 yards and five touchdowns, a far cry from his three straight seasons of 1,382 yards, 1,233 yards, and 1,320 yards, respectively. Though it’s possible that Dez isn’t the guy he used to be, it’s also possible that he’s not being used like he was when a different quarterback was throwing the ball.

On Thursday night, Dak learned the value of putting faith in Dez. And Dak needs to keep doing that, because with Dez involved a 50-50 ball has slightly better odds for the ‘Boys in the blue stars.

And the Cowboys will have slightly better chances of winning if they can generate more than 100 yards passing. Somehow, they won their first game in team history on Thursday night despite not having triple-digit net passing yards.