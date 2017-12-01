Danny Trevathan could return this week for Bears

Getty Images

After getting a full practice under his belt on Thursday, the Chicago Bears are hopeful to see linebacker Danny Trevathan back on the field this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.

Trevathan has missed Chicago’s last three games due to a calf strain sustained against the New Orleans Saints.

“Anytime you have a starter out it can be problematic, but the rest of the players have to carry the load,” head coach John Fox said, via the team’s website.. “It would be good to potentially have him back this week.”

Trevathan started seven games this season for the Bears before the injury sidelined him the last three weeks. He was suspended for one game in October due to an illegal hit against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

Trevathan has 52 tackles, two sacks and an interception this season for Chicago.