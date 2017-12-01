Darian Stewart fined $24,308 for hit on Amari Cooper

Getty Images

Broncos safety Darian Stewart was penalized last Sunday for a hit that left Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper with a concussion and he heard from the league about it this week.

According to multiple reports, Stewart has been fined $24,308 for the hit. Stewart said earlier this week that he would appeal any fine from the league.

His case got some support from Cooper’s coach. Jack Del Rio initially called Stewart’s hit “vicious,” but backtracked on Monday after watching it on tape. Del Rio said Cooper “did duck his head” while Stewart was coming in for the hit and Stewart’s appeal will likely focus on that aspect of the play.

Cooper also suffered an ankle injury on the play and appears unlikely to be in the lineup for Oakland against the Giants this Sunday.