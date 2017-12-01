Desmond Trufant out this weekend, Brian Poole should play

Getty Images

The Falcons are getting running back Devonta Freeman back after missing two games with a concussion, but another starter won’t be getting cleared from the protocol to play against the Vikings this Sunday.

Coach Dan Quinn said on Friday that cornerback Desmond Trufant has been ruled out for the game. Trufant was injured in last Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers and Sunday will mark the first time that he’s been out of the lineup this year.

In better news for the Atlanta secondary, Quinn said that cornerback Brian Poole is ready to go. Poole missed two days of practice this week with a back injury, but should be available to team with Robert Alford, C.J. Goodwin and Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

That group will need to play well against Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen if the Falcons are going to extend their winning streak to four games and keep pressuring the winner of Sunday’s Saints-Panthers game in the NFC South.