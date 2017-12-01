Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

It has been a trying season for Bills WR Jordan Matthews.

Pinning down the Dolphins’ offensive identity isn’t easy.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is always happy to go to Buffalo.

The Jets should be in good shape if they find 52 more players like S Jamal Adams.

Willie Henry has made himself an integral part of the Ravens defensive line.

The Bengals defense is aiming for better results.

Five missed field goals haven’t shaken Browns K Zane Gonzalez‘s confidence.

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler’s unit has to cut down on splash plays.

Texans WR Braxton Miller is coming off his biggest game of the year.

A look at how P Rigoberto Sanchez landed with the Colts.

Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis has five touchdowns despite infrequent targets.

S Kevin Byard believes Titans P Brett Kern should go to the Pro Bowl.

Rookie CB Brendan Langley is in line for a lot of playing time in the Broncos secondary this week.

The Chiefs would like a repeat of the close to the 2015 regular season.

Takeaways and touchdowns have been staples of the Chargers defense this season.

Raiders defensive coordinator John Pagano compared the team’s first interception of the year to the Holy Grail.

Thursday’s touchdown snapped a drought for WR Dez Bryant and set a Cowboys record.

Giants QB Davis Webb says he’s not done learning from Eli Manning.

Said Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich of RB LeGarrette Blount, “I’ve been a little bit surprised at his athleticism and agility. It was more than I thought.”

WR Jamison Crowder had issues catching the ball in Thursday’s Redskins loss.

Bears WR Josh Bellamy said an argument with former teammate Tre McBride this week was just “brotherly love.”

The Lions will face DT Haloti Ngata‘s former team without Ngata’s help.

Rookie RB Jamaal Williams has flashed potential for the Packers.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expects a tough test against the Falcons.

Falcons S Ricardo Allen is impressed with what he’s seen of the Vikings passing offense.

The Panthers are preparing for the versatile Alvin Kamara.

Sunday’s game is a pivotal one for the Saints in the NFC South.

Which offseason move hasn’t worked out for the Buccaneers?

RB D.J. Foster has found a role with the Cardinals.

Rams LB Samson Ekuban feels ready for his first NFL start.

Practice squad QB Nick Mullens did a good Mitch Trubisky impression in practice this week.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is enjoying his chemistry with TE Jimmy Graham.