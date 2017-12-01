Friday workout to determine if Aaron Rodgers makes “trial return” to practice

AP

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is eligible to return to practice on Friday, but the Packers aren’t practicing so Saturday would be his first chance to work with the rest of the team.

A report on Friday indicated that it will be no surprise if Rodgers does that and coach Mike McCarthy provided a bit more information later in the day about the team’s plans for Rodgers.

“He’s got a workout today, and we’ll obviously evaluate him,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “We’re looking tomorrow to potentially practice him in a trial return. That’s the outlook. We’ll determine that tomorrow after his work today.”

There would still be two weeks before Rodgers could play in a game, but McCarthy said it would be “a big deal” for the team if their starting quarterback is on the practice field. That big deal may have to translate to wins in the next two games for Rodgers to complete the second step in his comeback as he said last month that he’d return if he’s healthy and it “would make sense.”

The Packers have gone 1-4 in games started by Brett Hundley, dropping them to 5-6 on the year and anything less than seven wins with three games to play is unlikely to have the team in the mix for even an outside run at a playoff spot.