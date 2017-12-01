Gabe Jackson fined $30,387 for contact with an official

Getty Images

The NFL fined Raiders offensive lineman Gabe Jackson $30,387 for physical contact with an official. Jackson, though, should feel fortunate the league only fined him.

The league suspended Jackson’s teammate, Marshawn Lynch, earlier this season for contact with an official. Unlike Lynch, though, Jackson didn’t leave the bench area during a fight.

Jackson already was on the field when Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree began a melee during Sunday’s game. As Jackson was running toward the brawl, he hit side judge Laird Hayes in the back, knocking him to the ground. Jackson was ejected, along with Talib and Crabtree.

The NFL originally suspended Talib and Crabtree two games each, but both had their suspensions reduced to one game on appeal.