Greg Olsen, Christian McCaffrey listed as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The word from tight end Greg Olsen after last Sunday’s game against the Jets was that his foot would be OK even though he left early in his first game back from a broken bone in the foot.

Further tests showed nothing to contradict that assessment, but soreness in the foot kept Olsen from practicing with the team to start the week. That remained the case on Thursday and Friday as well, but Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Olsen could play without practicing and the team has listed him as questionable to face the Saints.

He has some company in that category. Rookie running back Christian McCaffrey is listed with a shoulder injury that limited him in practice the last couple of days. McCaffrey, who has played in each of the first 11 games this season, said he expects to be in the lineup.

Linebackers Shaq Thompson and Thomas Davis join center Ryan Kalil as the other questionable Panthers for their NFC South showdown with the Saints.