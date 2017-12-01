Kelvin Benjamin out Sunday, LeSean McCoy expected to play

Getty Images

The Bills made an unwelcome addition to the injury report on Thursday when running back LeSean McCoy appeared with a knee issue.

It didn’t stop him from being listed as a full participant, which could indicate that McCoy developed the problem during the session. Whenever the injury occurred, it will keep him off the field on Friday. Coach Sean McDermott announced that McCoy will not practice as the team wraps up a week of preparations for the Patriots.

McDermott said that he expects McCoy to play on Sunday, however.

That will be a more promising designation than the one wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin will receive. Benjamin tore the meniscus in his knee a couple of weeks ago, which didn’t stop McDermott from calling him day-to-day while Benjamin missed practices and last week’s game against the Chiefs.

McDermott was willing to jump ahead a bit on Friday by acknowledging that Benjamin will miss another game this Sunday. Tackle Cordy Glenn, running back Mike Tolbert and guard John Miller will also be inactive because of injuries.