Kirk Cousins: If you think our problem is a lack of effort you don’t know football

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was not happy with questions about his team’s effort after Thursday night’s loss to the Cowboys.

Cousins took umbrage with reporters asking whether the 38-14 loss in Dallas showed a lack of effort on the part of any of his teammates.

“If you think it was a lack of effort, then you really just don’t know football,” Cousins said.

Whether effort was a problem or not, the loss was an ugly one. Cousins played his worst game of the season, with two interceptions and two fumbles, and the defense allowed Cowboys running back Alfred Morris to gain 127 yards.

At 5-7, Washington has no realistic playoff hope, and for the last four games they’ll just be playing out the string. That often comes with a lack of effort.