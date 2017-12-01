Kirk Cousins on NFL Network ripping him: “I’m sure it drives ratings”

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 1, 2017, 1:53 PM EST
Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was on the receiving end of blistering criticism on NFL Network after Thursday night’s loss to the Cowboys, with players-turned-commentators Marshall Faulk, Steve Smith and Michael Irvin all pinning the blame on Cousins.

Asked about it this morning, Cousins brushed it off. Cousins said on 106.7 The Fan that he wasn’t aware of the criticism, but once he heard about it, he figured it was just an attempt to stir controversy.

“People can say what they want to say, and that’s fine. I’m sure it drives ratings. It helps [attract] viewership. So be it,” Cousins said, via the Washington Post.

Faulk raised the question of whether Thursday night’s performance will make Washington decide not to sign Cousins to a lucrative contract this offseason, and Smith replied that Cousins’ performance” probably cost him between $10 and $20 million off that contract.”

One game probably isn’t going to cost Cousins eight figures on his next contract, but Cousins is more concerned with avoiding future games like last night’s than responding to his critics at the league-owned media outlet.

  2. The problem for Kirk is that he has yet to prove that he’s not a product of the system. Sometimes “system”s don’t work, and that’s when the premier QB’s find a way.

  4. The game’s early turnovers weren’t on him (even his INT was tipped up by his WR). That enabled a wounded Dak milk a decent lead he otherwise couldn’t have. Which would have changed the tenor of much of the game, not least that Cousins and Skins wouldn’t have had to be chasing it.

  5. Kirk did all he could, his team didn’t help him. One thing I do agree with the guys on the nfl network, however, is that Kirk is not a true leader. He failed to go over to his receiver and pat him on the back and get him motivated for the next drive. Kirk is a great stats qb but does not have those leadership intangibles.

