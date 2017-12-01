Kirk Cousins on NFL Network ripping him: “I’m sure it drives ratings”

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was on the receiving end of blistering criticism on NFL Network after Thursday night’s loss to the Cowboys, with players-turned-commentators Marshall Faulk, Steve Smith and Michael Irvin all pinning the blame on Cousins.

Asked about it this morning, Cousins brushed it off. Cousins said on 106.7 The Fan that he wasn’t aware of the criticism, but once he heard about it, he figured it was just an attempt to stir controversy.

“People can say what they want to say, and that’s fine. I’m sure it drives ratings. It helps [attract] viewership. So be it,” Cousins said, via the Washington Post.

Faulk raised the question of whether Thursday night’s performance will make Washington decide not to sign Cousins to a lucrative contract this offseason, and Smith replied that Cousins’ performance” probably cost him between $10 and $20 million off that contract.”

One game probably isn’t going to cost Cousins eight figures on his next contract, but Cousins is more concerned with avoiding future games like last night’s than responding to his critics at the league-owned media outlet.