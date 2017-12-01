NFL gives teams “more flexibility” to bail on Color Rush uniforms

Getty Images

The Color Rush program is, as a practical matter, dead. If a team wants it to be dead.

Although the league did not embrace an official rule change that would have allowed teams to ditch the Color Rush uniforms, the NFL says that it has provided “more flexibility” for teams to choose some other color from its broader scheme. This is a fancy way of saying that, basically, that Color Rush it’s now optional.

That’s what happened on Thursday night for Washington. Earlier this year, both the Eagles and Dolphins deviated from the official Color Rush ensemble.

Apparently, as long as the jersey is the same color as the pants — and as long as there’s sufficient contrast (and no possibly color-blindness impact) with the opposing team — teams can choose not to wear the Nikefied Color Rush creations. Which is perhaps the best thing we’ve heard in weeks.