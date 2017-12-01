“No regrets” for Ben McAdoo over Eli Manning situation

Getty Images

Now that Giants coach Ben McAdoo has had a few days to reflect on the clumsily bungled Eli Manning benching, McAdoo regrets how it was handled, right? Well, this would assume that any NFL coach is wired to ever express regret about anything, at any time.

McAdoo told reporters on Friday that he has “no regrets” about how he handled the situation. (Then again, McAdoo likely also has “no regrets” about his decision to corner the market on Brylcreem.)

The second-year head coach also said that he and co-owner John Mara were “on the same page” regarding the way the situation was handled. Which seems to conflict with the explanation from Mara, who seemed to pin on McAdoo the clumsily bungled situation.

Ultimately, the blame for the entire fiasco goes to Mara, who should have known that Eli wouldn’t go for starting each game and then being replaced — and who should have spoken directly to Eli before the news was dropped on the media and the fan base with the nonchalance of the placement of a long snapper on injured reserve. But the ugliness sticks to everyone involved, and it will make it even harder for McAdoo to get a second chance to become a head coach, because he’ll forever be associated with one of the biggest unforced errors in recent NFL history.