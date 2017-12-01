Packers place Ty Montgomery on IR, sign Michael Clark

Getty Images

The Packers placed running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve, promoting wide receiver Michael Clark to take his place.

Montgomery has dealt with a wrist injury off and on since early in the season, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He first showed up on the injury report after leaving the Sept. 28 game against the Bears.

The team took his wrist injury off the injury report before the Packers’ past two games against Baltimore and Pittsburgh. There is no word whether Montgomery needs surgery.

Montgomery, who also has dealt with a rib injury this season, played in eight games this season with 71 carries for 273 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Clark originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent on May 5. The Packers signed him to the practice squad Sept. 3, the day after waiving him.

He played basketball at St. Francis (Pa.) before transferring to Marshall to play football. The 2016 season was the first time he played organized football since his freshman year of high school.

Clark started all 12 games he played for Marshall, finishing No. 3 on the team with 37 receptions for 632 yards (17.1 avg.) and five touchdowns.