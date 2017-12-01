Report: Orlando Scandrick has two transverse process fractures in back

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he is OK after injuring his right hand in Thursday night’s win, but another member of the team is reportedly set to miss some time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick suffered two transverse process fractures in his back. If that injury sounds familiar, it’s likely because Raiders quarterback Derek Carr dealt with one such fracture earlier this season or because Tony Romo did the same in 2014.

Scandrick reportedly suffered the injury early in the game and was able to play the rest of the way. Now that the injury has been diagnosed, however, Rapoport reports that Scandrick is expected to miss a game or two.

Scandrick sat out one game earlier this season with a broken hand. If Scandrick is out, the Cowboys will have to decide whether to move Anthony Brown back into the lineup after benching him ahead of Thursday’s game.