Sean McVay: Robert Woods probably out two more games

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods missed last Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints and won’t play this week against the Arizona Cardinals either.

A shoulder injury has forced the Rams’ leading receiver to the sidelines for the time being. The team would certainly like to have Woods back in time for next week’s matchup against the NFC leading Philadelphia Eagles. However, head coach Sean McVay indicated on Thursday that possibility may not be all that likely.

“I think a more realistic target would be the Seattle game,” McVay said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com.

“A couple weeks from now is probably what’s the most realistic approach. But you never know with Robert.”

The Rams travel to face the Seahawks on Dec. 17. He was injured two weeks ago in Minnesota while being tackled by safety Harrison Smith. The play left Woods with a sprained left shoulder.

Woods has caught 47 passes for 703 yards this season for the Rams after leaving the Buffalo Bills in free agency.